2 Nominations

Martin Ritt (born in New York City March 2, 1914, died December 8, 1990) directed movies like The Long, Hot Summer (1958), Paris Blues (1961), Hud (1963) and Hombre (1967) with Paul Newman, Hemingway's Adventures of a Young Man (1962), The Spy Who Came In from the Cold (1965) with Richard Burton from the novel by John le Carré, Sounder (1972) with Cecily Tyson, The Front (1976) with Woody Allen, Norma Rae (1979) and Murphy’s Romance with Sally Field, Stanley & Iris (1990) with Jane Fonda and Robert De Niro.

1964 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Hud

1963 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Hemingway's Adventures of a Young Man
