2 Nominations
Martin Ritt (born in New York City March 2, 1914, died December 8, 1990) directed movies like The Long, Hot Summer (1958), Paris Blues (1961), Hud (1963) and Hombre (1967) with Paul Newman, Hemingway's Adventures of a Young Man (1962), The Spy Who Came In from the Cold (1965) with Richard Burton from the novel by John le Carré, Sounder (1972) with Cecily Tyson, The Front (1976) with Woody Allen, Norma Rae (1979) and Murphy’s Romance with Sally Field, Stanley & Iris (1990) with Jane Fonda and Robert De Niro.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1964 Nominee
1964 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureHud
1963 Nominee
1963 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureHemingway's Adventures of a Young Man