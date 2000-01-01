Golden Globes logo

Martin Sheen (born Ramón Estévez in Dayton, Ohio, August 3, 1940) acted in movies like The Subject Was Roses (1968) by Ulu Grosbard, Catch-22 (1970) directed by Mike Nichols from the 1961 novel by Joseph Heller, Badlands (1973) by Terrence Malick with Sissy Spacek, Apocalypse Now (1979) by Francis Coppola with Marlon Brando, Gandhi (1982) by Richard Attenborough with Ben Kingsley, The Dead Zone (1983) by David Cronenberg with Christopher Walken, Wall Street (1987) by Oliver Stone with Michael Douglas and his son Charlie Sheen, The American President (1995) by Rob Reiner with Annette Bening, The Departed (2006) by Martin Scorsese, The Way (2010) directed by his son Emilio Estévez, The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) by Marc Webb with Andrew Garfield. On television he acted in Blind Ambition (1979), Kennedy (1983), The West Wing (1999-2006), Grace and Frankie (2015-2020).

2001 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
West Wing, The

2004 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
West Wing, The

2003 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
West Wing, The

2002 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
West Wing, The

2000 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
West Wing, The

1984 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Kennedy

1980 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Blind Ambition

1969 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Subject Was Roses, The
