Martin Sheen (born Ramón Estévez in Dayton, Ohio, August 3, 1940) acted in movies like The Subject Was Roses (1968) by Ulu Grosbard, Catch-22 (1970) directed by Mike Nichols from the 1961 novel by Joseph Heller, Badlands (1973) by Terrence Malick with Sissy Spacek, Apocalypse Now (1979) by Francis Coppola with Marlon Brando, Gandhi (1982) by Richard Attenborough with Ben Kingsley, The Dead Zone (1983) by David Cronenberg with Christopher Walken, Wall Street (1987) by Oliver Stone with Michael Douglas and his son Charlie Sheen, The American President (1995) by Rob Reiner with Annette Bening, The Departed (2006) by Martin Scorsese, The Way (2010) directed by his son Emilio Estévez, The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) by Marc Webb with Andrew Garfield. On television he acted in Blind Ambition (1979), Kennedy (1983), The West Wing (1999-2006), Grace and Frankie (2015-2020).
