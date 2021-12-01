Golden Globes logo

Martin Short

Martin Short (born in Hamilton, Canada, March 26, 1950) acted in movies like Three Amigos (1986) by John Landis with Steve Martin and Chevy Chase, Innerspace (1987) by Joe Dante with Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, Three Fugitives (1989) by Francis Veber with Nick Nolte, Father of the Bride (1991) with Steve Martin, Clifford (1994) with Charles Grodin, Mars Attacks! (1996) by Tim Burton, A Simple Wish (1997) by Michael Ritchie, Inherent Vice (2014) by Paul Thomas Anderson. On television, he hosted The Martin Short Show (1999-2000), created, and starred in Primetime Glick (2001-2003), acted with Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building (2021).

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Only Murders in the Building
