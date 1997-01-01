Marvin Hamlisch

11 Nominations
2 Wins
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1974 Winner
1974 Winner
Best Song Motion PictureWay We Were, The
1972 Winner
1972 Winner
Best Song Motion PictureKotch
2010 Nominee
2010 Nominee
Best Score Motion PictureThe Informant!
1997 Nominee
1997 Nominee
Best Score Motion PictureThe Mirror Has Two Faces
1997 Nominee
1997 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureThe Mirror Has Two Faces
1990 Nominee
1990 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureShirley Valentine
1980 Nominee
1980 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureStarting Over
1980 Nominee
1980 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureIce Castles
1979 Nominee
1979 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureSame Time, Next Year
1978 Nominee
1978 Nominee
Best Score Motion PictureSpy Who Loved Me, The
1978 Nominee
1978 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureSpy Who Loved Me, The