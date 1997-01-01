Golden Globes logo

Marvin Hamlisch

11 Nominations
2 Wins
Marvin Hamlisch

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1974 Winner

1974 Winner

Best Song Motion Picture
Way We Were, The

1972 Winner

1972 Winner

Best Song Motion Picture
Kotch

2010 Nominee

2010 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
The Informant!

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
The Mirror Has Two Faces

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
The Mirror Has Two Faces

1990 Nominee

1990 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Shirley Valentine

1980 Nominee

1980 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Starting Over

1980 Nominee

1980 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Ice Castles

1979 Nominee

1979 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Same Time, Next Year

1978 Nominee

1978 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
Spy Who Loved Me, The

1978 Nominee

1978 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Spy Who Loved Me, The
