Mary Steenburgen (born in Newport, Arkansas, February 8, 1953) acted in movies like Goin’ South (1978) by Jack Nicholson, Time After Time (1979) with Malcolm McDowell, Melvin and Howard (1980) by Jonathan Demme, Ragtime (1981) by Milos Forman, Cross Creek (1983) by Martin Ritt, Parenthood (1989) by Ron Howard, Philadelphia (1993) by Jonathan Demme, What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) by Lasse Hallstrom, Nixon (1995) by Oliver Stone, The Brave One (2007) by Neil Jordan, The Proposal (2009) by Anne Fletcher, Last Vegas (2013) by Jon Turtletaub, Book Club (2018) with Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen.

On television, Steenburgen acted in programs like Tender Is the Night (1985) from the 1934 novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Attic: The Hiding of Anne Frank (1986).