Golden Globes logo

Mary Steenburgen

3 Nominations
1 Wins
Actress Mary Steenburgen, Golden Globe winner

Mary Steenburgen (born in Newport, Arkansas, February 8, 1953) acted in movies like Goin’ South (1978) by Jack Nicholson, Time After Time (1979) with Malcolm McDowell, Melvin and Howard (1980) by Jonathan Demme, Ragtime (1981) by Milos Forman, Cross Creek (1983) by Martin Ritt, Parenthood (1989) by Ron Howard, Philadelphia (1993) by Jonathan Demme, What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) by Lasse Hallstrom, Nixon (1995) by Oliver Stone, The Brave One (2007) by Neil Jordan, The Proposal (2009) by Anne Fletcher, Last Vegas (2013) by Jon Turtletaub, Book Club (2018) with Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen.

On television, Steenburgen acted in programs like Tender Is the Night (1985) from the 1934 novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Attic: The Hiding of Anne Frank (1986).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1981 Winner

1981 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Melvin and Howard

1982 Nominee

1982 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Ragtime

1979 Nominee

1979 Nominee

New Star Of The Year - Actress
Goin' South
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.