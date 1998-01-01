Golden Globes logo

Matt Damon

7 Nominations
2 Wins

Matthew Paige “Matt” Damon (born October 8, 1970 in Cambridge, Massachusetts) wrote the screenplay with Ben Affleck and starred with Robin Williams in Good Will Hunting (1997) directed by Gus Van Sant. He acted in The Rainmaker (1997) directed by Francis Ford Coppola from the 1995 novel by John Grisham, Saving Private Ryan (1998) by Steven Spielberg, The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) directed by Anthony Minghella from the 1955 novel by Patricia Highsmith. He was part of the ensemble cast of Ocean's Eleven (2001), Ocean’s Twelve (2004), Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) by Steven Soderbergh. He acted with George Clooney in Syriana (2005), with Leonardo DiCaprio in The Departed (2006) by Martin Scorsese, with Morgan Freeman as Nelson Mandela in Invictus (2009) by Clint Eastwood. He starred in The Informant! (2009) by Steven Soderberg, True Grit (2010) by the Coen Bros with Jeff Bridges, We Bought a Zoo (2011) by Cameron Crowe, The Martian (2015) by Ridley Scott. He played the CIA assassin created by Robert Ludlum in The Bourne Identity (2002) by Doug Liman, The Bourne Supremacy (2004), The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) and Jason Bourne (2016) all directed by Paul Greengrass. On television he starred with Michael Douglas as Liberace in Behind the Candelabra (2013) by Steven Soderbergh. Damon acted in The Great Wall (2017) by Yimou Zhang, Suburbicon (2017) by George Clooney, Downsizing (2017) by Alexander Payne, Ford v Ferrari (2019) with Christian Bale, Stillwater (2021) by Tom McCarthy, The Last Duel (2021) by Ridley Scott.

2016 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
The Martian

1998 Winner

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Good Will Hunting

2014 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Behind the Candelabra

2010 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
The Informant!

2010 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Invictus

2000 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
The Talented Mr. Ripley

1998 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Good Will Hunting
