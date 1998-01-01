Matthew Paige “Matt” Damon (born October 8, 1970 in Cambridge, Massachusetts) wrote the screenplay with Ben Affleck and starred with Robin Williams in Good Will Hunting (1997) directed by Gus Van Sant. He acted in The Rainmaker (1997) directed by Francis Ford Coppola from the 1995 novel by John Grisham, Saving Private Ryan (1998) by Steven Spielberg, The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) directed by Anthony Minghella from the 1955 novel by Patricia Highsmith. He was part of the ensemble cast of Ocean's Eleven (2001), Ocean’s Twelve (2004), Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) by Steven Soderbergh. He acted with George Clooney in Syriana (2005), with Leonardo DiCaprio in The Departed (2006) by Martin Scorsese, with Morgan Freeman as Nelson Mandela in Invictus (2009) by Clint Eastwood. He starred in The Informant! (2009) by Steven Soderberg, True Grit (2010) by the Coen Bros with Jeff Bridges, We Bought a Zoo (2011) by Cameron Crowe, The Martian (2015) by Ridley Scott. He played the CIA assassin created by Robert Ludlum in The Bourne Identity (2002) by Doug Liman, The Bourne Supremacy (2004), The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) and Jason Bourne (2016) all directed by Paul Greengrass. On television he starred with Michael Douglas as Liberace in Behind the Candelabra (2013) by Steven Soderbergh. Damon acted in The Great Wall (2017) by Yimou Zhang, Suburbicon (2017) by George Clooney, Downsizing (2017) by Alexander Payne, Ford v Ferrari (2019) with Christian Bale, Stillwater (2021) by Tom McCarthy, The Last Duel (2021) by Ridley Scott.

