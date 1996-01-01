Golden Globes logo

Matthew Broderick

1 Nominations
Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick (born March 21, 1962 in New York City) starred in War Games (1983) by John Badham, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) by John Hughes, Project X (1987) by Jonathan Kaplan, Biloxi Blues (1988) directed by Mike Nichols from the play by Neil Simon. He acted in Glory (1989) by Edward Zwick, Family Business (1989) by Sidney Lumet, The Freshman (1990), Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle (1994) by Alan Rudolph, The Road to Wellville (1994) by Alan Parker, The Cable Guy (1996) by Ben Stiller, Addicted to Love (1997) by Griffin Dunne, Election (1999) by Alexander Payne, You Can Count On Me (2000) by Kenneth Lonergan, The Stepford Wives (2004) by Frank Oz.

Broderick directed and starred in Infinity (1996) about physicist Richard Feynman, he acted in Broadway plays Brighton Beach Memoirs (1983), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (1995), The Producers (2001), The Odd Couple (2005).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.