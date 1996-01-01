Matthew Broderick (born March 21, 1962 in New York City) starred in War Games (1983) by John Badham, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) by John Hughes, Project X (1987) by Jonathan Kaplan, Biloxi Blues (1988) directed by Mike Nichols from the play by Neil Simon. He acted in Glory (1989) by Edward Zwick, Family Business (1989) by Sidney Lumet, The Freshman (1990), Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle (1994) by Alan Rudolph, The Road to Wellville (1994) by Alan Parker, The Cable Guy (1996) by Ben Stiller, Addicted to Love (1997) by Griffin Dunne, Election (1999) by Alexander Payne, You Can Count On Me (2000) by Kenneth Lonergan, The Stepford Wives (2004) by Frank Oz.

Broderick directed and starred in Infinity (1996) about physicist Richard Feynman, he acted in Broadway plays Brighton Beach Memoirs (1983), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (1995), The Producers (2001), The Odd Couple (2005).