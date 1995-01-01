Matthew Modine (born in Loma Linda, California, March 22, 1959) acted in movies like Streamers (1983) by Robert Altman, Mrs. Soffell (1984) by Gillian Armstrong with Mel Gibson and Diane Keaton, Birdy (1984) by Alan Parker with Nicolas Cage, Vision Quest (1985) by Harold Becker, Full Metal Jacket (1987) by Stanley Kubrick, Orphans (1987) by Alan Pakula, Married to the Mob (1988) by Jonathan Demme with Michelle Pfeiffer, Memphis Belle (1990) by Michael Caton-Jones, Pacific Heist (1990) by John Schlesinger, Cutthroat Island (1995) by Renny Harlin with Geena Davis. On television, he acted in And the Band Played On (1993) by Roger Spottiswoode, What the Deaf Man Heard (1997).