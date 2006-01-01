Golden Globes logo

Matthew Rhys (born November 8, 1974 in Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom) acted in movies like Titus (1999) by Julie Taymor from Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus, Love and Other Disasters (2006), The Edge of Love (2008), as Dylan Thomas, Burnt (2015) with Bradley Cooper, The Post (2017) by Steven Spielberg, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) by Marielle Heller with Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers. On television he acted in Brothers & Sisters (2006-2011), The Americans (2013-2018), Perry Mason (2020). 

2021 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Perry Mason

2019 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
The Americans

2017 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
The Americans
