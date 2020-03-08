Golden Globes logo

Max von Sydow

Max von Sydow (born Carl von Sydow in Lund, Sweden, April 10, 1929, died March 8, 2020) acted in 11 Swedish movies directed by Ingmar Bergman, like The Seventh Seal (1957) and Wild Strawberries (1957), The Emigrants (1971) by Jan Troell, Pelle the Conqueror (1987) by Bille August. He was directed by William Friedkin in The Exorcist (1973), by Sydney Pollack in Three Days of the Condor (1975), by Woody Allen in Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), by Penny Marshall in Awakenings (1990), by Scott Hicks in Snow Falling on Cedars (1999), by Steven Spielberg in Minority Report (2002), by Martin Scorsese in Shutter Island (2009), by Stephen Daldry in Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, by J.J. Abrams in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015).

1974 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Exorcist, The

1967 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Hawaii
