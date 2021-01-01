3 Nominations
Maria Amalia "Melina" Mercouri (born in Athens, Greece, October 18, 1920, died March 6, 1994) acted in movies like Never on Sunday (1960), Phaedra (1962) with Anthony Perkins, Topkapi (1964), Promise at Dawn (1970) all directed by her husband Jules Dassin. She was directed by Michael Cacoyannis in her film debut, Stella (1955), by Joseph Losey in The Gypsy and the Gentleman (1958).
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1971 Nominee
1971 Nominee
Best Actress - Motion Picture DramaPromise at Dawn
1965 Nominee
1965 Nominee
Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or ComedyTopkapi
1963 Nominee
1963 Nominee
Best Actress - Motion Picture DramaPhaedra