Maria Amalia "Melina" Mercouri (born in Athens, Greece, October 18, 1920, died March 6, 1994) acted in movies like Never on Sunday (1960), Phaedra (1962) with Anthony Perkins, Topkapi (1964), Promise at Dawn (1970) all directed by her husband Jules Dassin. She was directed by Michael Cacoyannis in her film debut, Stella (1955), by Joseph Losey in The Gypsy and the Gentleman (1958).

1971 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Promise at Dawn

1965 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Topkapi

1963 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Phaedra
