Maria Amalia "Melina" Mercouri (born in Athens, Greece, October 18, 1920, died March 6, 1994) acted in movies like Never on Sunday (1960), Phaedra (1962) with Anthony Perkins, Topkapi (1964), Promise at Dawn (1970) all directed by her husband Jules Dassin. She was directed by Michael Cacoyannis in her film debut, Stella (1955), by Joseph Losey in The Gypsy and the Gentleman (1958).