Melissa Chessington Leo (born September 14, 1960 in New York City) acted on the TV series Homicide: Life on the Street (1993-1997), Mildred Pierce (2011), Wayward Pines (2015-2016). In movies she acted in 21 Grams (2003) by Alejandro González Iñárritu, Frozen River (2008), The Fighter (2010) (2010) by David O. Russell with Christian Bale, Prisoners (2013) with Hugh Jackman, Olympus Has Fallen (2013) and London Has Fallen (2016) with Gerard Butler.