Melvyn Douglas (born Melvyn Hesselberg in Macon, Georgia April 5, 1901, died August 4, 1981) acted in Broadway plays. In movies, he acted with Irene Dunn in Theodora Goes Wild (1936), with Spencer Tracy in Captain Courageous (1937), with Greta Garbo in Ninotchka (1939) by Ernst Lubitsch and Two-Faced Woman (1941), with Joan Crawford in A Woman’s Face (1941) by George Cukor. After the end of blacklisting, he acted in Hud (1963) by Martin Ritt with Paul Newman, The Americanization of Emily (1964) with Julie Andrews, I Never Sang for My Father (1970) with Gene Hackman, Being There (1979) by Hal Ashby with Peter Sellers.

On television, he acted in Inherit the Wind (1965). He wrote the autobiography See You at the Movies (1967).

1980 Winner

1980 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Being There

1971 Nominee

1971 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
I Never Sang For My Father

1964 Nominee

1964 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Hud
