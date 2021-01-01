Melvyn Douglas (born Melvyn Hesselberg in Macon, Georgia April 5, 1901, died August 4, 1981) acted in Broadway plays. In movies, he acted with Irene Dunn in Theodora Goes Wild (1936), with Spencer Tracy in Captain Courageous (1937), with Greta Garbo in Ninotchka (1939) by Ernst Lubitsch and Two-Faced Woman (1941), with Joan Crawford in A Woman’s Face (1941) by George Cukor. After the end of blacklisting, he acted in Hud (1963) by Martin Ritt with Paul Newman, The Americanization of Emily (1964) with Julie Andrews, I Never Sang for My Father (1970) with Gene Hackman, Being There (1979) by Hal Ashby with Peter Sellers.

On television, he acted in Inherit the Wind (1965). He wrote the autobiography See You at the Movies (1967).