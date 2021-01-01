Golden Globes logo

Mervyn LeRoy (born in San Francisco, California, October 15, 1900, died September 13, 1987) is the director of movies such as Five Star Final (1931) and Little Caesar (1931) with Edward G. Robinson, Random Harvest (1942) with Ronald Coleman and Greer Garson, musicals like Million Dollar Mermaid (1952) with Esther Williams, Latin Lovers (1953) with Lana Turner. From 1938 he was head of production at MGM, then at Warner Bros, where he directed The Bad Seed (1956), The FBI Story (1959) with James Stewart, A Majority of One (1961) with Rosalind Russell and Alec Guinness, Gypsy (1962) with Rosalind Russell.

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Mervyn LeRoy, 1957 by Philip Berk.

1962 Winner

1962 Winner

Promoting International Understanding
A Majority Of One

1957 Winner

1957 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
1963 Nominee

1963 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Gypsy
