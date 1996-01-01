Golden Globes logo

Born in New Jersey on September 25, 1944, Michael Douglas is the son of Kirk Douglas. He refined his acting skills on the TV series Streets of San Francisco (1972-1976) with Karl Malden, produced One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) directed by Milos Forman starring Jack Nicholson, and other films where he did act in, The China Syndrome (1979) with Jane Fonda, Romancing the Stone (1984) and Jewel of the Nile (1985) with Kathleen Turner. He starred in Fatal Attraction (1987) by Adrian Lyne with Glenn Close, Wall Street (1987) by Oliver Stone, and its sequel Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010), Black Rain (1989) by Ridley Scott, The War of the Roses (1989) directed by Danny DeVito, Basic Instinct (1992) with Sharon Stone directed by Paul Verhoeven, Falling Down (1993) by Joel Schumacher, The American President (1995) with Annette Being by Rob Reiner, Wonder Boys (2000) by Curtis Hanson, Last Vegas (2013) with Robert DeNiro, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Kline, And So It Goes (2014) by Rob Reiner with Diane Keaton. Douglas played Marvel superhero Hank Pym in Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018).

On television, he played Liberace in Behind the Candelabra (2013) by Steven Soderbergh with Matt Damon, acted with Alan Arkin in the comedy series The Kominsky Method (2018-2021).

Read Michael Douglas (Behind the Candelabra) by Elisabeth Sereda

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Michael Douglas, 2004 by Philip Berk

 

 

 

 

2019 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Kominsky Method, The

2014 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Behind the Candelabra

2004 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Michael Douglas

1988 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Wall Street

2020 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Kominsky Method, The

2011 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

2001 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Wonder Boys

1996 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
American President, The

1990 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
War of The Roses, The

1975 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Streets of San Francisco, The

1970 Nominee

New Star Of The Year - Actor
Hail, Hero!
