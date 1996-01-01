Born in New Jersey on September 25, 1944, Michael Douglas is the son of Kirk Douglas. He refined his acting skills on the TV series Streets of San Francisco (1972-1976) with Karl Malden, produced One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) directed by Milos Forman starring Jack Nicholson, and other films where he did act in, The China Syndrome (1979) with Jane Fonda, Romancing the Stone (1984) and Jewel of the Nile (1985) with Kathleen Turner. He starred in Fatal Attraction (1987) by Adrian Lyne with Glenn Close, Wall Street (1987) by Oliver Stone, and its sequel Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010), Black Rain (1989) by Ridley Scott, The War of the Roses (1989) directed by Danny DeVito, Basic Instinct (1992) with Sharon Stone directed by Paul Verhoeven, Falling Down (1993) by Joel Schumacher, The American President (1995) with Annette Being by Rob Reiner, Wonder Boys (2000) by Curtis Hanson, Last Vegas (2013) with Robert DeNiro, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Kline, And So It Goes (2014) by Rob Reiner with Diane Keaton. Douglas played Marvel superhero Hank Pym in Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018).

On television, he played Liberace in Behind the Candelabra (2013) by Steven Soderbergh with Matt Damon, acted with Alan Arkin in the comedy series The Kominsky Method (2018-2021).

