Golden Globes logo

Michael Fassbender

3 Nominations

Michael Fassbender (born in Heidelberg, Germany, April 2, 1977) was cast by director Steve McQueen in Hunger (2008), Shame (2011), 12 Years A Slave (2013), by Quentin Tarantino in Inglorious Basterds (2009), by Ridley Scott in Prometheus (2012) and The Counselor (2013). He starred in Jane Eyre (2011) with Mia Wasikowska, he played Carl Jung opposite Viggo Mortensen as Sigmund Freud in A Dangerous Method (2011) by David Cronenberg. He played young Magneto opposite James McAvoy as Charles Xavier in the prequels directed by Bryan Singer: X-Men: First Class (2011), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016). He starred in Steve Jobs (2015) directed by Danny Boyle from a script by Aaron Sorkin, Assassin’s Creed (2016), The Light Between Oceans by Derek Cianfrance with Alicia Vikander.

Read Michael Fassbender by Ruben Nepales

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Steve Jobs

2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
12 Years a Slave

2012 Nominee

2012 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Shame
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.