Michael Fassbender (born in Heidelberg, Germany, April 2, 1977) was cast by director Steve McQueen in Hunger (2008), Shame (2011), 12 Years A Slave (2013), by Quentin Tarantino in Inglorious Basterds (2009), by Ridley Scott in Prometheus (2012) and The Counselor (2013). He starred in Jane Eyre (2011) with Mia Wasikowska, he played Carl Jung opposite Viggo Mortensen as Sigmund Freud in A Dangerous Method (2011) by David Cronenberg. He played young Magneto opposite James McAvoy as Charles Xavier in the prequels directed by Bryan Singer: X-Men: First Class (2011), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016). He starred in Steve Jobs (2015) directed by Danny Boyle from a script by Aaron Sorkin, Assassin’s Creed (2016), The Light Between Oceans by Derek Cianfrance with Alicia Vikander.

