Michael Keaton (born Michael Douglas in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, September 5, 1951) acted in Night Shift (1982) by Ron Howard, Mr. Mom (1983), Johnny Dangerously (1984) by Amy Heckerling, Beetlejuice (1988), Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992) by Tim Burton, Clean and Sober (1988) by Glenn Gordon Caron, Pacific Heights (1990) by John Schlesinger, My Life (1993) with Nicole Kidman, The Paper (1994) by Ron Howard, Speechless (1994) by Ron Underwood, Desperate Measures (1998) by Barbet Schroeder, Multiplicity (1999) by Harold Ramis. On television Keaton acted in Live from Baghdad (2002), The Company (2007). He starred in Birdman (2014) by Alejandro Gonzales Iñárritu, Spotlight (2015) by Tom McCarthy, The Founder (2016) by John Lee Hancock. He played Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), acted in Dumbo (2019), live action remake by Tim Burton of the 1941 animated movie, played Attorney General Ramsey Clark in The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, attorney Kenneth Feinberg in Worth (2021) by Sara Colangelo.

On television Keaton acted in the miniseries Dopesick (2021).

