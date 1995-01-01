Michael Mann (born in Chicago, Illinois, February 5, 1943) wrote and directed movies like Thief (1981) with James Caan, The Last of the Mohicans (1992) with Daniel Day-Lewis from the 1826 novel by James Fenimore Cooper, Heat (1995) with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, The Insider (1999) with Al Pacino, Ali (2001) with Will Smith as Muhammad Ali, Collateral (2004) with Tom Cruise, Public Enemies (2009) with Johnny Depp. He directed Black Hat (2015) with Chris Hemsworth.