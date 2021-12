Michael Stuhlbarg (born July 5, 1968 in Long Beach, California) starred in A Serious Man (2009) by the Coen Bros, he acted in Blue Jasmine (2013) by Woody Allen starring Cate Blanchett, Steve Jobs (2015) by Danny Boyle starring Michael Fassbender, Trumbo (2015) starring Bryan Cranston. He acts in Arrival (2016) by Denis Villeneuve and Dr. Strange (2016) starring Benedict Cumberbatch. On television he acted in Boardwalk Empire (2010-2014).