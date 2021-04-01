Golden Globes logo

Michel Hazanavicius

2 Nominations

Michel Hazanavicius (born March 29, 1967 in Paris, France) directed commercials, then the feature films OSS 117: Cairo, Nest of Spies (2006) and OSS 17: Lost in Rio (2009) starring Jean Dujardin. He was critically praised for the silent movie The Artist (2011) starring Dujardin and Bérénice Bejo, He directed The Search (2013) with Bérénice Bejo and Annette Bening.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2012 Nominee

2012 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
The Artist

2012 Nominee

2012 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
The Artist
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.