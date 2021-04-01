Michel Hazanavicius (born March 29, 1967 in Paris, France) directed commercials, then the feature films OSS 117: Cairo, Nest of Spies (2006) and OSS 17: Lost in Rio (2009) starring Jean Dujardin. He was critically praised for the silent movie The Artist (2011) starring Dujardin and Bérénice Bejo, He directed The Search (2013) with Bérénice Bejo and Annette Bening.