Golden Globes logo

Michelangelo Antonioni

1 Nominations
Michelangelo Antonioni

Michelangelo Antonioni (born in Ferrara, Italy, September 29, 1912, died July 30, 2007) directed Monica Vitti in L’avventura (1960) with Gabriele Ferzetti, La notte (1961) with Marcello Mastroianni and Jeanne Moureau, L’eclisse (1962) with Alain Delon, Il deserto rosso (Red Desert, 1964) with Richard Harris. Among his other films, Cronaca di un amore (1950), Le amiche (1955), Blow-Up (1966) with David Hemmings and Vanessa Redgrave, Zabriskie Point (1970), The Passenger (1975) with Jack Nicholson.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1967 Nominee

1967 Nominee

Foreign Film - English Language
Blow-Up
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.