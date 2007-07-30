Michelangelo Antonioni (born in Ferrara, Italy, September 29, 1912, died July 30, 2007) directed Monica Vitti in L’avventura (1960) with Gabriele Ferzetti, La notte (1961) with Marcello Mastroianni and Jeanne Moureau, L’eclisse (1962) with Alain Delon, Il deserto rosso (Red Desert, 1964) with Richard Harris. Among his other films, Cronaca di un amore (1950), Le amiche (1955), Blow-Up (1966) with David Hemmings and Vanessa Redgrave, Zabriskie Point (1970), The Passenger (1975) with Jack Nicholson.