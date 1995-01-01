Michelle Pfeiffer

Golden Globes logo

Michelle Marie Pfeiffer (born April 29, 1958 in Santa Ana, California) acted with Al Pacino in Scarface (1982) by Brian De Palma, with Jack Nicholson in The Witches of Eastwick (1987) by George Miller, with Mel Gibson in Tequila Sunrise (1988) by Robert Towne, with Matthew Modine in Married to the Mob (1988) by Jonathan Demme, with John Malkovich in Dangerous Liaisons (1988) by Stephen Frears, with Jeff Bridges in The Fabulous Baker Boys (1989) by Steve Kloves, with Sean Connery in The Russia House (1990) by Fred Schepisi, with Al Pacino in Frankie & Johnny (1991) by Garry Marshall, with Dennis Haysbert in Love Field (1992) by Jonathan Kaplan, with Daniel Day-Lewis in The Age of Innocence (1993) by Martin Scorsese. She was Cat Woman in Batman Returns (1992) by Tim Burton with Michael Keaton, played a teacher in Dangerous Minds (1995), acted with Harrison Ford in What Lies Beneath (2000) by Robert Zemeckis, with John Travolta in the musical Hairspray (2007) by Adam Shankman, with Johnny Depp in Dark Shadows (2012) by Tim Burton. Pfeiffer played Bernie Madoff’s wife with Robert De Niro in TV’s The Wizard of Lies (2017) by Barry Levinson, acted in Mother! (2017) by Darren Aronofsky, in Murder on the Orient Express (2017) directed by Kenneth Branagh from the 1934 novel by Agatha Christie, French Exit (2020) with Lucas Hedges.

1990 Winner

1990 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Fabulous Baker Boys, The

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
French Exit

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Wizard of Lies, The

1994 Nominee

1994 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Age of Innocence, The

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Love Field

1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Frankie & Johnny

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Russia House, The

1989 Nominee

1989 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Married to the Mob
