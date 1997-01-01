Search
Michelle Yeoh (born in Ipoh, Perak, Malaysia, August 6, 1962) starred in a series of Hong Kong action films, acted in Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) with Pierce Brosnan as James Bond, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) directed by Ang Lee with Chow Yun-Fat, Memoirs of a Geisha (2005) directed by Rob Marshall from the 1997 novel by Arthur Golden, Crazy Rich Asians (2018) by Jon Chu with Henry Golding, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) with Simu Liu, Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022). She played Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi in The Lady (2011) by Luc Besson.

Golden Globe Awards

2023 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy
Everything Everywhere All at Once
