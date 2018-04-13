Golden Globes logo

Jan Tomáš "Miloš" Forman (born February 18, 1932 in Čáslav, Czechoslovakia, died April 13, 2018) directed movies in Czech, like Loves of a Blonde (1965), and in English, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975) with Jack Nicholson from the 1962 novel by Ken Kesey, Hair (1979) from the Broadway musical, Ragtime (1981) from the 1975 novel by Doctorow, Amadeus (1984) from the 1979 play by Peter Shaffer about Mozart, Valmont (1989) with Colin Firth from the 1782 French novel Dangerous Liaison, The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996) with Woody Harrelson, Man on the Moon (1999) with Jim Carrey as comedian Andy Kaufman, Goya’s Ghosts (2006) with Javier Bardem.

Read Milos Forman, Three-Time Golden Globe Winner, 1932-2018 by Yoram Kahana.

1997 Winner

1997 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
People vs. Larry Flynt, The

1985 Winner

1985 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Amadeus

1976 Winner

1976 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest

1982 Nominee

1982 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Ragtime

1967 Nominee

1967 Nominee

Foreign Film - Foreign Language
Loves of a Blonde
