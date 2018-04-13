Jan Tomáš "Miloš" Forman (born February 18, 1932 in Čáslav, Czechoslovakia, died April 13, 2018) directed movies in Czech, like Loves of a Blonde (1965), and in English, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975) with Jack Nicholson from the 1962 novel by Ken Kesey, Hair (1979) from the Broadway musical, Ragtime (1981) from the 1975 novel by Doctorow, Amadeus (1984) from the 1979 play by Peter Shaffer about Mozart, Valmont (1989) with Colin Firth from the 1782 French novel Dangerous Liaison, The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996) with Woody Harrelson, Man on the Moon (1999) with Jim Carrey as comedian Andy Kaufman, Goya’s Ghosts (2006) with Javier Bardem.
Read Milos Forman, Three-Time Golden Globe Winner, 1932-2018 by Yoram Kahana.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1997 Winner
1997 Winner
1985 Winner
1985 Winner
1976 Winner
1976 Winner
1982 Nominee
1982 Nominee
1967 Nominee
1967 Nominee