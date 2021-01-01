Ellen Miriam Hopkins (born October 18, 1902, in Savannah, Georgia, died October 9, 1972) started acting on the New York stage, moved to Hollywood in 1930, was directed by Ernst Lubitsch in Trouble in Paradise (1932) with Herbert Marshall and Design for Living (1932) with Fredric March and Gary Cooper, by Robert Mamoulian in Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931) with Fredric March and Becky Sharp (1935), by Howard Hawks in Barbary Coast (1935) with Edward G. Robinson. She acted with Bette Davis in The Old Maid (1939) and Old Acquaintance (1943), with Olivia De Havilland in The Heiress (1947) directed by William Wyler from the 1880 novel by Henry James Washington Square. She played Shirley MacLaine’s aunt in the remake The Children’s Hour (1961) from the 1934 play by Lillian Hellman, having acted in the original movie These Three (1936) both directed by William Wyler.