Monique Angela Hicks (born December 11, 1967 in Baltimore, Maryland), a stand-up comedian, acted in Precious (2009) directed by Lee Daniels from the 1996 novel Push by Sapphire. On television she acted in The Parkers (1999-2004), The Mo’Nique Show (2009-2010), Bessie (2015) starring Queen Latifah. She acts in Almost Christmas (2016).