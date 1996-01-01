Golden Globes logo

Mo'Nique

1 Nominations
1 Wins

Monique Angela Hicks (born December 11, 1967 in Baltimore, Maryland), a stand-up comedian, acted in Precious (2009) directed by Lee Daniels from the 1996 novel Push by Sapphire. On television she acted in The Parkers (1999-2004), The Mo’Nique Show (2009-2010), Bessie (2015) starring Queen Latifah. She acts in Almost Christmas (2016).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2010 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Precious: Based on the novel Push by Sapphire
