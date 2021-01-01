Golden Globes logo

Edward Montgomery Clift (born in Omaha, Nebraska, October 17, 1920, died July 23, 1966) started acting on the stage, he acted in movies like Red River (1948) by Howard Hawks with John Wayne, The Heiress (1949) by William Wyler with Olivia de Havilland, A Place in the Sun (1951) with Elizabeth Taylor, I Confess (1953) by Alfred Hitchcock, Terminal Station (1953) by Vittorio De Sica with Jennifer Jones, From Here to Eternity (1953) by Fred Zinneman with Burt Lancaster and Deborah Kerr, The Young Lions (1959) with Marlon Brando, Suddenly Last Summer (1959) by Joseph Mankiewicz, The Misfits (1961) by John Huston with Marilyn Monroe, Judgement at Nuremberg (1961) by Stanley Kramer.

1962 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Judgment at Nuremberg
