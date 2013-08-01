Golden Globes logo

Naomi Watts

1 Nominations

Naomi Ellen Watts (born in Shoreham, Kent, England, September 28, 1968) moved to Sydney, Australia in 1982, acted with Nicole Kidman in Flirting (1991) by John Duigan, moved to Los Angeles in 1992. Her career took off after she was cast in Mulholland Drive (2001) by David Lynch. She starred in The Ring (2002), King Kong (2005) by Peter Jackson, acted with Sean Pean in 21 Grams (2003) by Alejandro González Iñárritu and Fair Game (2010) by Doug Liman, with Edward Norton in The Painted Veil (2006) directed by John Curran from the 1925 novel by W. Somerset Maugham, with Viggo Mortensen in Eastern Promises (2007) by David Cronenberg, with Leonardo DiCaprio in J. Edgar (2011) by Clint Eastwood, with Ewan McGregor in The Impossible (2012), with Michael Keaton in Birdman (2014) by Alejandro González Iñárritu, with Bill Murray in St. Vincent (2014). Watts played Princess Diana in Diana (2013), the leader of the factionless in The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015) and Allegiance (2016). She acted in Luce (2019) with Tim Roth.

On television, she played Gretchen Carlson in The Loudest Voice (2019) with Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes.

Read Naomi Watts by Patricia Danaher

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Impossible, The
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.