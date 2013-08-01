Naomi Watts

Naomi Ellen Watts (born in Shoreham, Kent, England, September 28, 1968) moved to Sydney, Australia in 1982, acted with Nicole Kidman in Flirting (1991) by John Duigan, moved to Los Angeles in 1992. Her career took off after she was cast in Mulholland Drive (2001) by David Lynch. She starred in The Ring (2002), King Kong (2005) by Peter Jackson, acted with Sean Pean in 21 Grams (2003) by Alejandro González Iñárritu and Fair Game (2010) by Doug Liman, with Edward Norton in The Painted Veil (2006) directed by John Curran from the 1925 novel by W. Somerset Maugham, with Viggo Mortensen in Eastern Promises (2007) by David Cronenberg, with Leonardo DiCaprio in J. Edgar (2011) by Clint Eastwood, with Ewan McGregor in The Impossible (2012), with Michael Keaton in Birdman (2014) by Alejandro González Iñárritu, with Bill Murray in St. Vincent (2014). Watts played Princess Diana in Diana (2013), the leader of the factionless in The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015) and Allegiance (2016). She acted in Luce (2019) with Tim Roth.

On television, she played Gretchen Carlson in The Loudest Voice (2019) with Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes.

