Nastassja Kinski (born in West Berlin, January 24, 1961), the daughter of German actor Klaus Kinski, started acting as a teenager. She was directed by Wim Wenders in The Wrong Move (1975), Paris Texas (1984), Faraway, So Close! (1993), by Alberto Lattuada in Così come sei (Stay the Way You Are, 1978) with Marcello Mastroianni, by Roman Polanski in Tess (1979) from the 1891 novel by Thomas Hardy, by Francis Coppola in One From the Heart (1982), by Paul Schrader in Cat People (1982), by Howard Zieff in Unfaithfully Yours (1984) with Dudley Moore, by Tony Richardson in Hotel New Hampshire (1984), by Andrei Konchalovsky in Maria’s Lovers (1984), by Jerzy Skolimowski in Torrents of Spring (1989), by Mike Figgis in One Night Stand (1997).

Read Tomorrow’s Stars Yesterday: Nastassja Kinski, 1981 by Philip Berk.

1981 Winner

New Star Of The Year - Actress
Tess

1981 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Tess
