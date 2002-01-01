Golden Globes logo

Nicholas Hoult

2 Nominations
Nicholas_Hoult042219_0- Magnus Sundholm

Nicholas Hoult (born in Wokingham, Berkshire, England, December 7, 1989) acted in movies like About a Boy (2002) with Hugh Grant, A Single Man (2009) with Colin Firth, Jack the Giant Slayer (2013), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) by George Miller, The Favourite (2018) by Yorgos Lanthimos, The Current War (2019), Tolkien (2019) with Lily Collins, The Banker (2020), Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021) by Taylor Sheridan.

He played the mutant Beast in X-Men: First Class (2011), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019). On television, he was Emperor Peter of Russia in The Great (2020-2021) with Elle Fanning as Empress Catherine the Great.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Great, The

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Great, The
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.