Nicholas Hoult (born in Wokingham, Berkshire, England, December 7, 1989) acted in movies like About a Boy (2002) with Hugh Grant, A Single Man (2009) with Colin Firth, Jack the Giant Slayer (2013), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) by George Miller, The Favourite (2018) by Yorgos Lanthimos, The Current War (2019), Tolkien (2019) with Lily Collins, The Banker (2020), Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021) by Taylor Sheridan.

He played the mutant Beast in X-Men: First Class (2011), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019). On television, he was Emperor Peter of Russia in The Great (2020-2021) with Elle Fanning as Empress Catherine the Great.