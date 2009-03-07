Golden Globes logo

Nicolas Cage

4 Nominations
1 Wins
Nicolas Cage, Golden Globe winner

Nicolas Cage (born Nicolas Coppola January 7, 1964 in Long Beach, California) acted in Valley Girl (1983) by Martha Coolidge, Racing with the Moon (1984), Birdy (1984) by Alan Parker. He was directed by his uncle Francis Coppola in Peggy Sue Got Married (1986), by the Coen Bros in Raising Arizona (1987), by Norman Jewison in Moonstruck (1987) with Cher, by David Lynch in Wild at Heart (1990), by Mike Figgis in Leaving Las Vegas (1995). He acted with Sarah Jessica Parker and James Caan in Honeymoon in Vegas (1992), with Sean Connery in The Rock (1996), with John Travolta in Face/Off (1997) by John Woo, with John Cusack in Con Air (1997), with Meg Ryan in City of Angels (1998), with Patricia Arquette in Bringing Out the Dead (1999) by Martin Scorsese, with Penelope Cruz in Captain Corelli’s Mandolin (2001), with Meryl Streep in Adaptation (2002) directed by Spike Jonze from screenplay by Charlie Kaufman. He acted in Matchstick Men (2003) by Ridley Scott, World Trade Center (2006) by Oliver Stone, National Treasure (2004) and sequel National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007).

Cage directed Sonny (2002) starring James Franco.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1996 Winner

1996 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Leaving Las Vegas

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Adaptation

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Honeymoon In Vegas

1988 Nominee

1988 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Moonstruck
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.