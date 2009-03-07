Nicolas Cage (born Nicolas Coppola January 7, 1964 in Long Beach, California) acted in Valley Girl (1983) by Martha Coolidge, Racing with the Moon (1984), Birdy (1984) by Alan Parker. He was directed by his uncle Francis Coppola in Peggy Sue Got Married (1986), by the Coen Bros in Raising Arizona (1987), by Norman Jewison in Moonstruck (1987) with Cher, by David Lynch in Wild at Heart (1990), by Mike Figgis in Leaving Las Vegas (1995). He acted with Sarah Jessica Parker and James Caan in Honeymoon in Vegas (1992), with Sean Connery in The Rock (1996), with John Travolta in Face/Off (1997) by John Woo, with John Cusack in Con Air (1997), with Meg Ryan in City of Angels (1998), with Patricia Arquette in Bringing Out the Dead (1999) by Martin Scorsese, with Penelope Cruz in Captain Corelli’s Mandolin (2001), with Meryl Streep in Adaptation (2002) directed by Spike Jonze from screenplay by Charlie Kaufman. He acted in Matchstick Men (2003) by Ridley Scott, World Trade Center (2006) by Oliver Stone, National Treasure (2004) and sequel National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007).

Cage directed Sonny (2002) starring James Franco.