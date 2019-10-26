Golden Globes logo

Noah Baumbach (born September 3, 1969 in Brooklyn, New York) wrote and directed Kicking and Screaming (1995), The Squid and the Whale (2005) with Jeff Daniels and Laura Linney, Margot at the Wedding (2007) with Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Jason Leigh, Greenberg (2010) with Ben Stiller and Greta Gerwig, While We’re Young (2014) with Ben Stiller and Naomi Watts, The Meyerowitz Stories (2017) with Dustin Hoffman, Marriage Story (2019) with Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. He co-wrote with Greta Gerwig and directed Frances Ha (2012) and Mistress America (2015).

2020 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Marriage Story
