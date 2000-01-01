Golden Globes logo

Norman Jewison (born in Toronto, Canada, July 21, 1926) directed The Cincinnati Kid (1965) with Steve McQueen, In the Heat of the Night (1967) with Sidney Poitier, The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) with Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway, the musicals Fiddler on the Roof (1971) and Jesus Christ Superstar (1973), Rollerball (1975) with James Caan, .. .And Justice for All (1979) with Al Pacino, A Soldier’s Story (1984) with Denzel Washington, Agnes of God (1985) with Jane Fonda, Moonstruck (1987) with Cher, Other People’s Money (1991) with Danny DeVito, The Hurricane (1999) with Denzel Washington, The Statement (2003) with Michael Caine.

Best Director Motion Picture
Hurricane, The

Best Director Motion Picture
Fiddler on the Roof

Best Director Motion Picture
In the Heat of the Night
