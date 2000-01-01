3 Nominations
Norman Jewison (born in Toronto, Canada, July 21, 1926) directed The Cincinnati Kid (1965) with Steve McQueen, In the Heat of the Night (1967) with Sidney Poitier, The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) with Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway, the musicals Fiddler on the Roof (1971) and Jesus Christ Superstar (1973), Rollerball (1975) with James Caan, .. .And Justice for All (1979) with Al Pacino, A Soldier’s Story (1984) with Denzel Washington, Agnes of God (1985) with Jane Fonda, Moonstruck (1987) with Cher, Other People’s Money (1991) with Danny DeVito, The Hurricane (1999) with Denzel Washington, The Statement (2003) with Michael Caine.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
2000 Nominee
2000 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureHurricane, The
1972 Nominee
1972 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureFiddler on the Roof
1968 Nominee
1968 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureIn the Heat of the Night