Golden Globes logo

Oh Young-soo

1 Nomination
1 Win
Oh Young-Soo

Golden Globe nominee O Yeong-su was born on October 19, 1944, in Korea. He received his first Golden Globe nomination for the Netflix smash hit Squid Game. Widely regarded as one of the greatest stage actors in South Korea, he started acting on stage in 1963. He won the Dong-A Theatre Award (1979), Baeksang Arts Award (1994), and the National Theatre Association of Korea (2000) for Best Actor.

The veteran actor has appeared in over 200 stage productions. His acting credits include several portrayals of a monk on the big screen and on television. He is known for A Little Monk (2002) and Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter… and Spring (2003).  

About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.