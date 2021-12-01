Oh Young-soo

Golden Globe nominee O Yeong-su was born on October 19, 1944, in Korea. He received his first Golden Globe nomination for the Netflix smash hit Squid Game. Widely regarded as one of the greatest stage actors in South Korea, he started acting on stage in 1963. He won the Dong-A Theatre Award (1979), Baeksang Arts Award (1994), and the National Theatre Association of Korea (2000) for Best Actor.

The veteran actor has appeared in over 200 stage productions. His acting credits include several portrayals of a monk on the big screen and on television. He is known for A Little Monk (2002) and Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter… and Spring (2003).