William Oliver Stone (born September 15, 1946 in New York City) wrote the screenplays for Midnight Express (1978) directed by Alan Parker, and for Scarface (1983) by Brian De Palma. He wrote and directed three films about the Vietnam War: Platoon (1986), Born on the Fourth of July (1989) with Tom Cruise as Ron Kovic, Heaven & Earth (1993). He wrote and directed Wall Street (1987) and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010) with Michael Douglas, The Doors (1991) with Val Kilmer as Jim Morrison, Natural Born Killers (1994) with Woody Harrelson, Any Given Sunday (1999) with Al Pacino, Alexander (2004) with Colin Farrell. He directed three movies about American Presidents: JFK (1991) with Kevin Costner as Jim Garrison, Nixon (1995) with Anthony Hopkins as Richard Nixon, W. (2008) with Josh Brolin as George W. Bush. He directed Snowden (2016) with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Shailene Woodley.

For television Oliver Stone directed and narrated The Untold History of the United States (2012).