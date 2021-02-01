Golden Globes logo

Oliver Stone

9 Nominations
6 Wins
Oliver Stone

William Oliver Stone (born September 15, 1946 in New York City) wrote the screenplays for Midnight Express (1978) directed by Alan Parker, and for Scarface (1983) by Brian De Palma. He wrote and directed three films about the Vietnam War: Platoon (1986), Born on the Fourth of July (1989) with Tom Cruise as Ron Kovic, Heaven & Earth (1993). He wrote and directed Wall Street (1987) and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010) with Michael Douglas, The Doors (1991) with Val Kilmer as Jim Morrison, Natural Born Killers (1994) with Woody Harrelson, Any Given Sunday (1999) with Al Pacino, Alexander (2004) with Colin Farrell. He directed three movies about American Presidents: JFK (1991) with Kevin Costner as Jim Garrison, Nixon (1995) with Anthony Hopkins as Richard Nixon, W. (2008) with Josh Brolin as George W. Bush. He directed Snowden (2016) with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Shailene Woodley.

For television Oliver Stone directed and narrated The Untold History of the United States (2012).

 

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1996 Winner

1996 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
Indictment: The McMartin Trial

1992 Winner

1992 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
JFK

1990 Winner

1990 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Born on the Fourth of July

1990 Winner

1990 Winner

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Born on the Fourth of July

1987 Winner

1987 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Platoon

1979 Winner

1979 Winner

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Midnight Express

1995 Nominee

1995 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Natural Born Killers

1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
JFK

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Platoon
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.