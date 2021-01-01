Olivia de Havilland (born in Tokyo on July 1, 1916, of British parents) moved to Saratoga, California with her mother in 1919, was cast in the movie version of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream (1935) after director Max Reinardt saw her perform in the play, was signed by Warner Bros. She co-starred with Erroll Flynn in several movies including Captain Blood (1935) directed by Michael Curtiz and The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938), acted in Gone with the Wind (1939) with Clark Gable, The Strawberry Blonde (1941) with James Cagney, Hold Back the Dawn (1941) with Charles Boyer, The Male Animal (1942) with Henry Fonda, In This Our Life (1942) by John Huston with Bette Davis, To Each His Own (1946), The Snake Pit (1948) by Anatole Litvak, The Heiress (1949) directed by William Wyler from the 1880 novel by Henry James Washington Square, My Cousin Rachel (1952) with Richard Burton from the 1951 novel by Daphne du Maurier, Light in the Piazza (1962) with Yvette Mimieux from the 1960 novel by Elizabeth Spencer, Hush...Hush, Sweet Charlotte (1964) with Bette Davis.

On television, she acted in Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna (1986). Her sister was Hollywood actress Joan Fontaine.

