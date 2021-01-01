Golden Globes logo

Olivia de Havilland

3 Nominations
2 Wins

Olivia de Havilland (born in Tokyo on July 1, 1916, of British parents) moved to Saratoga, California with her mother in 1919, was cast in the movie version of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream (1935) after director Max Reinardt saw her perform in the play, was signed by Warner Bros. She co-starred with Erroll Flynn in several movies including Captain Blood (1935) directed by Michael Curtiz and The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938), acted in Gone with the Wind (1939) with Clark Gable, The Strawberry Blonde (1941) with James Cagney, Hold Back the Dawn (1941) with Charles Boyer, The Male Animal (1942) with Henry Fonda, In This Our Life (1942) by John Huston with Bette Davis, To Each His Own (1946), The Snake Pit (1948) by Anatole Litvak, The Heiress (1949) directed by William Wyler from the 1880 novel by Henry James Washington Square, My Cousin Rachel (1952) with Richard Burton from the 1951 novel by Daphne du Maurier, Light in the Piazza (1962) with Yvette Mimieux from the 1960 novel by Elizabeth Spencer, Hush...Hush, Sweet Charlotte (1964) with Bette Davis.

On television, she acted in Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna (1986). Her sister was Hollywood actress Joan Fontaine.

Read Olivia de Havilland by Elisa Leonelli.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1987 Winner

1987 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna

1950 Winner

1950 Winner

Actress In A Leading Role
The Heiress

1953 Nominee

1953 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
My Cousin Rachel
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.