Olympia Dukakis (born in Lowell, Massachusetts, June 20, 1931, died May 1, 2021) acted in movies like Moonstruck (1989) by Norman Jewison with Cher, Steel Magnolias (1989) by Herbert Ross with Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, Look Who’s Talking (1989) by Amy Heckerling, Dad (1989) with Jack Lemmon, Mighty Aphrodite (1995) by Woody Allen, Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995) with Richard Dreyfuss, Picture Perfect (1997) with Jennifer Aniston, Away from Her (2006) by Sarah Polley. On television she acted in miniseries like Sinatra (1992), Tales of the City (1993), More Tales of the City (1998), and reprised her role of Anna Madrigal from the series of novels by Armistead Maupin in Tales of the City (2019).