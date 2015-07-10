Golden Globes logo

Omar Sharif

Omar Sharif (born Michel Chalhoub in Alexandria, Egypt, April 10, 1932, died July 10, 2015), after starring in Egyptian, Tunisian and French films, was cast by director David Lean in Lawrence of Arabia (1962) with Peter O’Toole. Lean also directed him in Doctor Zhivago (1965) with Julie Christie from the 1957 novel by Boris Pasternak. Sharif acted with Barbra Streisand in Funny Girl (1968) by William Wyler and Funny Lady (1975) by Herbert Ross, with Catherine Deneuve in Mayerling (1968), with Anouk Aimée in The Appointment (1969) by Sidney Lumet, with Julie Andrews in The Tamarind Seed (1974) by Blake Edwards, with Claudia Cardinale in Mayrig (1991) by Henri Verneuil. He acted in Monsieur Ibrahim (2003) and in Hidalgo (2004) with Viggo Mortensen.

Read Tomorrow's Stars Yesterday: Omar Sharif, 1963 by Philip Berk.

1966 Winner

1966 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Doctor Zhivago

1963 Winner

1963 Winner

New Star Of The Year - Actor
Lawrence of Arabia

1963 Winner

1963 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Lawrence of Arabia
