Omar Sharif (born Michel Chalhoub in Alexandria, Egypt, April 10, 1932, died July 10, 2015), after starring in Egyptian, Tunisian and French films, was cast by director David Lean in Lawrence of Arabia (1962) with Peter O’Toole. Lean also directed him in Doctor Zhivago (1965) with Julie Christie from the 1957 novel by Boris Pasternak. Sharif acted with Barbra Streisand in Funny Girl (1968) by William Wyler and Funny Lady (1975) by Herbert Ross, with Catherine Deneuve in Mayerling (1968), with Anouk Aimée in The Appointment (1969) by Sidney Lumet, with Julie Andrews in The Tamarind Seed (1974) by Blake Edwards, with Claudia Cardinale in Mayrig (1991) by Henri Verneuil. He acted in Monsieur Ibrahim (2003) and in Hidalgo (2004) with Viggo Mortensen.

