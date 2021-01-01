George Orson Welles (born May 6, 1915 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, died October 10, 1985) directed and starred in Citizen Kane (1941) based on the life of William Randolph Hearst, directed The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) from the 1918 novel by Booth Tarkington, directed and acted in The Lady From Shanghai (1947) with Rita Hayworth, Macbeth (1948) and Othello (1951) from William Shakespeare, Touch of Evil (1958) with Charlton Heston, Chimes at Midnight (1965) about Shakespeare’s character Falstaff, F for Fake (1974). Wells directed Anthony Perkins in The Trial (1962) from the novel by Franz Kafka, he acted in Butterfly (1982) from the 1947 novel by James Cain, appeared as himself in Someone to Love (1987) by Henry Jaglom.