Oscar Isaac Hernández Estrad (born in Guatemala, January 5, 1980) played supporting roles in Robin Hood (2010) with Russell Crowe, Drive (2011) with Ryan Gosling, The Bourne Legacy (2012) with Jeremy Renner, until his leading-man performance in Inside Llewyn Davis (2013) by Joel and Ethan Coen earned him critical praise. He starred in A Most Violent Year (2014) with Jessica Chastain, Ex Machina (2015) with Alicia Vikander. He played a hero in the Star Wars trilogy The Force Awakens (2015) and The Rise of Skywalker (2019 by J.J. Abrams, The Last Jedi (2017) by Rian Johnson. He was a villain in X-Men Apocalypse (2016) by Bryan Singer. He starred in The Card Counter (2021) written and directed by Paul Schrader, played Duke Leto Atreides in Dune (2021) directed by Denis Villeneuve from the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert.

On television, Isaac acted in Show Me a Hero (2015), Scenes from a Marriage (2021) with Jessica Chastain.

2016 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Show Me a Hero

2022 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Scenes from a Marriage-TV

2014 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Inside Llewyn Davis
