Otto Preminger (born December 5, 1905, in Wischnitz, Austria-Hungary, died April 23, 1986) started acting as a teenager in the Max Reinhardt company in Vienna, he directed theater plays, like “Lulu” by Frank Wedekind, in 1935 he was invited to work for Twentieth Century-Fox in Hollywood. He directed movies like Laura (1944) with Gene Tierney, Fallen Angels (1945) with Alice Faye, Forever Amber (1947) with Linda Darnell, Daisy Kenyon (1947) with Joan Crawford, The Man with the Golden Arms (1955) with Frank Sinatra, Anatomy of a Murder (1959) with James Stewart, Exodus (1960) with Paul Newman, Advise & Consent (1962) with Henry Fonda, The Cardinal (1963) with Romy Schneider, Bunny Lake Is Missing (1965) with Laurence Olivier, Hurry Sundown (1967) with Michael Caine.