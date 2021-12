Owen Cunningham Wilson (born November 18, 1968 in Dallas, Texas) was directed by Wes Anderson in The Royal Tenenbaums (2001), The Darjeeling Limited (2007), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014). He co-starred with Ben Stiller in Zoolander (2001), Starsky & Hutch (2004), Zoolander 2 (2016), with Vince Vaughn in Wedding Crashers (2005), with Jennifer Aniston in Marley & Me (2008), with Zach Galafianakis in Masterminds (2016). He was directed by Woody Allen in Midnight in Paris (2011).