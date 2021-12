Pablo Larraín Matte (born in Santiago Chile, August 19, 1976) directed No (2012) with Gael García Bernal about the 1988 campaign to remove August Pinochet from power, The Club (2015) about pedophile priests, Neruda (2016) with Gael García Bernal about Pablo Neruda’s escape to Argentina in 1948, Jackie (2016) with Natalie Portman about Jacqueline’s reaction to President John Kennedy’s assassination in 1963, Spencer (2021) with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana.