Golden Globe winner Paolo Sorrentino was born on May 31, 1970, in Naples, where he grew up. In 2001 he made his directorial debut with One More Man, with loyal actor Toni Servillo who went on to play in six of his nine films. The film won numerous awards, including Ciak d'Oro and Nastro d'Argento. He again achieved great success in 2004 with The Consequences of Love winning five David di Donatello Awards. Over the years he completed several works, all with great critical acclaim: The Family Friend (2006), Il Divo (2008) This Must Be The Place (2011), winning the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2008 for "Il Divo". The peak of his career came in 2014 with the victory of the Golden Globe for the Best Film in a Foreign Language for The Great Beauty. Over the years the Italian director has worked with several international stars such as Sean Penn and Francis McDormand in This Must Be the Place and Michael Caine for Youth (2015). In 2016 he made the miniseries The Young Pope followed by the sequel The New Pope, which he sees as protagonists first Jude Law and later John Malkovich. In 2021 he presented the film The Hand of God at the Venice Film Festival where he won the Silver Lion "Grand Jury Prize". When he was 16 years old, he was orphaned in a tragedy accurately described in his recent film The Hand of God.