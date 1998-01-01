Patricia Clarkson (born December 29, 1959 in New Orleans, Louisiana) acted in movies like High Art (1998) by Lisa Chodolenko, Far From Heaven (2002) by Todd Haynes, The Station Agent (2003) with Peter Dinklage, Pieces of April (2003) by Peter Hedges, Good Night, and Good Luck (2005) directed by George Clooney, Vicky Christina Barcelona (2008) by Woody Allen, Cairo Time (2009), Friends with Benefits (2011), Learning to Drive (2014) and The Bookshop (2017) both directed by Isabel Coixet, The Party (2018) by Sally Potter.

On television she acted with Amy Adams in Sharp Objects (2018) directed by Jean-Marc Vallée from the 2006 novel by Gillian Flynn