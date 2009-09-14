Golden Globes logo

Patrick Swayze (born August 18, 1952 in Houston, Texas, died September 14, 2009) was cast by Francis Ford Coppola in The Outsiders (1983) from the 1967 novel by S. E. Hinton, he starred with Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing (1987), with Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg in Ghost (1990), with Keanu Reeves in Point Break (1991) by Kathryn Bigelow, in To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything Julie Newmar (1995) by Beeban Kidron. He died of pancreatic cancer at age 57.

1996 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar

1991 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Ghost

1988 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Dirty Dancing
