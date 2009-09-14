3 Nominations
Patrick Swayze (born August 18, 1952 in Houston, Texas, died September 14, 2009) was cast by Francis Ford Coppola in The Outsiders (1983) from the 1967 novel by S. E. Hinton, he starred with Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing (1987), with Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg in Ghost (1990), with Keanu Reeves in Point Break (1991) by Kathryn Bigelow, in To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything Julie Newmar (1995) by Beeban Kidron. He died of pancreatic cancer at age 57.
1996 Nominee
Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyTo Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar
1991 Nominee
Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyGhost
1988 Nominee
Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyDirty Dancing