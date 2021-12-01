Paul Bettany (born in London, England, May 27, 1971) acted in movies like A Beautiful Mind (2001) with Russell Crowe and Jennifer Connelly, directed by Ron Howard, he acted with Russell Crowe again in Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) by Peter Weir, with Kirsten Dunst in Wimbledon (2004) by Richard Loncraine. He played Charles Darwin in Creation (2009) by Jon Amiel with Jennifer Connelly as Emma Darwin. He acted in Margin Call (2011) by J.C. Chandor, Uncle Frank (2020) by Alan Ball. He directed Shelter (2014) with Jennifer Connelly and Anthony Mackie. He played Vision in the Marvel movies Iron Man (2008), Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and the TV series WandaVision (2021) with Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch.