Paul Dano (born June 19, 1984 in New York City) acted in L.I.E. (2001) with Brian Cox, Little Miss Sunshine (2006), There Will Be Blood (2007) by Paul Thomas Anderson, Being Flynn (2012) by Paul Weitz, Ruby Sparks (2012) with Zoe Kazan, 12 Years A Slave (2013) by Steve McQueen, Youth (2015) by Paolo Sorrentino. He played Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys in Love & Mercy (2015). Dano directed Wildlife (2018) from the 1990 novel by Richard Ford with Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal.

On television he acted in Escape at Dannemora (2018) with Michael Shannon and Patricia Arquette.

Read Paul Dano by Elisa Leonelli.