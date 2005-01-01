Paul Giamatti (born June 6, 1967 in New Haven, Connecticut) played supporting roles in Man on the Moon (1999) by Milos Forman starring Jim Carrey as comedian Andy Kaufman, Cinderella Man (2005) by Ron Howard starring Russell Crowe as boxing champion James Braddock, The Illusionist (2006) starring Edward Norton, Duplicity (2009) by Tony Gilroy with Julia Roberts and Clive Owen, The Ides of March (2011) by George Clooney, Saving Mr. Banks (2013) with Emma Thompson, 12 Years A Slave (2012) with Chiwetel Ejofor, Love & Mercy (2014) about Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys. He starred in American Splendor as Harvey Pekar (2003), Sideways (2004) by Alexander Payne, Lady in the Water (2006) by M. Night Shyamalan, Barney’s Version (2010) directed by Richard Lewis from the 1997 novel by Mordecai Richler.

On television he played a U.S. President in John Adams (2008), Fed chairman Ben Bernanke in Too Big To Fail (2012). Currently he stars in TV series Billions (2016) with Damian Lewis.