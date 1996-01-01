Golden Globes logo

Paul Hogan (born October 8, 1939) is an Australian comedian known for his lighthearted humor. Although he garnered some recognition in the United States through a 1984 tourism ad containing the phrase “shrimp on the barbie”, Hogan’s true breakout role was as Mick “Crocodile” Dundee in the 1986 film Crocodile Dundee, for which he won a Golden Globe in 1987. He reprised that role in Crocodile Dundee II (1988) and Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001), and also starred in the 1996 remake of the dolphin movie Flipper. Hogan embarked on a tour of stand-up comedy performances in 2015.

1987 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Crocodile Dundee
